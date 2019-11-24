Marian Elizabeth Stone Marks passed away peacefully at the age of 89, at her home in Charlottesville, Virginia, on November 19, 2019. She was born in Miami, Florida, on April 20, 1930, to Dr. Veil Stone and Mary Jungermann Stone. She grew up in West Palm Beach, where she was a graduate of Palm Beach High School and continued her education at the University of Kentucky with a degree in Education. While in Kentucky, Marian was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1952, she married her handsome husband, Robert "Bobby" Marks. They had a long happy marriage filled with parties, friends and family. She was an active member of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches, and a member of First Baptist Church of West Palm Beach. She loved to ride horses, paint, read and travel. She took many memorable trips to Europe, and the Middle East. She spent summers in Highlands, N.C., from the time she was a little girl until recent years. She enjoyed renovating the family's historic "Joe Webb Cabin" and building a second home for friends and family to visit. She moved to Charlottesville, Virginia in 2015. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert "Bobby" Marks and son Robert John "Bobby" Marks. She is survived by two children and five grandchildren, son, Clay Marks (Sherry), grandsons, Jason (Jackie) and Christopher (Isabel); daughter-in-law Janice and granddaughter Nicole Schmitz; daughter, Susan Marks Knight (Ted) and grandsons, Hunter and Hayden. A private service will be held in Highlands, N.C. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse or Hope's Legacy, horse rescue in Charlottesville, Va. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
