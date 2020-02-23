May 21, 1929 - Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Ilda Haney Marrs, 90, of Ruckersville, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1929, a daughter of the late Arthur J. Haney and Sally Deane Haney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clay R. Marrs. Ilda was also preceded in death by her siblings, Leila D. Haney Crawford, Rubie V. Haney Harvey, George L. Haney, James A. (Sam) Haney, Ora A. Haney Hensley, Floyd J. Haney, Alberta Haney Harlow, Randolph J. Haney, and Elvira (Maxine) Haney. Ilda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her four children, her son, Ernest (Jack) Marrs and his wife, Carolyn; her daughters, Trudy M. Via, Vicky M. Belew, and Anita Marrs. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Nicole Marrs, Arron Via and his wife, Kristie, Chad Marrs and his fiancée, Lovely Cerico, Jessica Cleary, Cliff Via and his wife, Billie Jo, Travis Marrs and his wife, Amber, Tara Gentry and her husband, Jonathan, and Chris Haisenleder. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Bryson and Delaney Via and Hollis and Holden Via. Ilda is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews; a dear friend, Jean Rittenhouse; and her loving four legged companion, Raleigh. The family will receive friends and family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Virginia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Church of our Saviour Churchyard, 1165 Rio Road E., Charlottesville, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street Charlottesville VA 22902

