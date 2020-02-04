James Sidney Marshall Jr., commonly known as "Bigboy" by those that knew him well, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Charlottesville at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sidney Marshall Sr., Elsie Wood Marshall; and three brothers, Kenny, Harold, and Clifton Marshall. Mr. Marshall is survived by his three sons and their wives, Ron and Debbie Marshall of Ruckersville, Va, Don and Cindy Marshall of Fredericksburg, Va., and Tony and Becky Marshall of Charlottesville. Additionally, he is survived by his loving sister, Marie Marshall Scruggs; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. James was born on February 9, 1938, in Albemarle County. Upon leaving the military, James entered into the trades field working primarily as a plumber before becoming a roofer later in life. James was a quiet man and would often sit and watch the enjoyment of others with a smile. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Free Union Church of the Brethren. The family will receive visitors from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with services to begin at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the church fellowship hall. Pastor Rick Parkhurst will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James's life.
