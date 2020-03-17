December 23, 1925 - Friday, March 13, 2020 On March 13, 2020, we lost Phyllis Hurt Marshall of Roanoke. Phyllis was born to Dr. Ira Huff Hurt and Edith P. Hurt on December 23, 1925. She is survived by her daughter, Mary H. Marshall; granddaughters, Dr. Kathryn M. MacKinnon, Anna T. Fogle, and Olivia H. Marshall; and great-grandson, MacCade Z. Ward. Phyllis is also survived by her sister-in-law, M.E. (Jane) Hurt; nephews I. Huff Hurt III and W. David Hurt, and a number of cousins. She is also survived by lifelong friends, Gladys (Peg) Virski, Dr. Eugene Clapsaddle, Barbara Hudson Diehl, and Evelyn Marshall. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. David H. Marshall; daughters, Dr. Cynthia A. Marshall and Susan M. Godwin; and her brother, Ira H. Hurt Jr. Phyllis grew up and spent her entire life in Virginia, primarily in Roanoke. She was the "big sister" to Ira, who as a young child, took her on long treks through Old Raleigh Court, chasing him up and down the streets. She learned then her lifelong nature of looking out for and taking care of everyone. She grew up and got her degree in English from Roanoke College. It was there that she met her husband, David. He fulfilled his dream to become a dentist, and then an orthodontist, and practiced in Roanoke until he died at age 56. She continued on, married again (after the girls were off on their own) for a short time to William A. Burrows, whom she knew in high school. She lovingly and expertly maintained the house she and Dave built in 1954, until she moved in 2014 to an assisted living facility. Phyllis was a stickler for English grammar; a superb cook; an outstanding flower arranger (belonging to many garden clubs); an avid bridge player (member of a multitude of bridge clubs); and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville

