November 27, 1941 - Saturday, April 11, 2020 Rachel K. Marshall, 78, of Charlottesville, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1941, to the late Margaret D. and Charles E. King. Rachel was employed at the Caravan where she made many friends and later at J. C. Penney. Rachel was preceded in death by her loving husband, William A. "Jack" Marshall and her sister, Jackie Sue Walker. Rachel is survived by her daughter, Kelly Clay (Doug); son, Scott Marshall (Randi); grandchildren, Dusty (Liz), Cody, Shauna, Danielle (Cliff), and Zack (Bella); and sisters, Shirley King and Pat Mason (Bill). She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends; and good friends Elaine Greims, Dallas and Margie Collier, and Faye Richardson. Rachel was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her family and enjoyed camping, NASCAR, shopping, and bowling, where she bowled for many years on the Morning Glories League. A private graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. A memorial service for Rachel will be held at a later date, where family and friends can come together to celebrate her life. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903

