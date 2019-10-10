On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, God called home his faithful servant, loving mother, devoted friend and adored "Mimi," at the age of 71, after a long hard battle with Parkinson's. Brenda was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on September 16, 1948, to John P. and Fay Foster Jones. She was raised in Crozet and loved nothing more than a good Sunday drive through her beloved hometown. She was preceded in death by both her father and mother, as well as her ex-husband and friend, Wilford Blaine Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Ellingson; her three precious grandchildren, Cadie, Camryn, and Aric; as well as two very special friends, James Hensley and Cynthia Wallace. These friends cared for her even on her hardest of days and brought her so much joy and unwavering support. She graduated from Albemarle High School in 1966 and spent most of her working life as the backbone for Great Eastern Management Company's accounting department. She loved our Lord God, spending time with her grandchildren, UVA Women's Basketball and a good Richard Gere movie. Family and friends are encouraged to join us for worship, remembrance, and Brenda's favorite desserts at Beautiful Gate Church, 3 Centre Court in Palmyra, Va., on Thursday October 10, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Mountain Plains Cemetary, 1345 Browns Gap Turnpike in Crozet, at 11 a.m. on Friday October 11, 2019. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hospice of the Piedmont for their wonderful care during Brenda's last days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beautiful Gate Church for her grandchildren's future Mission Trips. Arrangements are being handled by Anderson's Funeral Home in Crozet.
