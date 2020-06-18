November 6, 1947 - June 15, 2020 Delores "D" Christian Martin, 72, of Charlottesville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 6, 1947, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Willie P. and Lucy Johnson. Delores was a 1967 graduate of Burley High School, and a member of Zion Union Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Va. She was a passionate advocate for children, as she was at one time a part of CASA which helped children in need. She also worked for UVA Medical Center for 17 years as a lab technician until she was no longer able to work. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Derrick Johnson; niece, Pam Canty; beloved sisters, Gwendolyn Canty, and Jacqueline Holland; brother, William Johnson, and David and Willie A. Winston. She leaves behind a beloved daughter, R. "Nickie" Hill; three grandchildren, Brittany, Jessica, and Tevin Green; two 'beautiful beloved' great-grandchildren, Jayden Green and Savion Henderson; Jayceon Avalos-Green alongside Margaret Green; two beloved sisters, Brenda James (late Henry), Elizabeth Carter, Michael, beloved brother, Rudolph Johnson (late Eva). As well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind devoted friends, Eugene Martin, Vanessa Scott, Diane Grooms & family, Francenia Eldridge and family, Vivian Webster and family, Dorothy Payne, Mary Rush. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
