Judy (Hupman) Martin, 70, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on February 5, 1949, in Waynesboro, Virginia, she was the daughter of Ernest and Bea Hupman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marty Martin; parents, Ernest and Bea Hupman; and niece, Teresa Simpson. She worked for many years at ConAgra and retired from Albemarle County after many years with Building Code services. Judy is survived by sister, Vickie and husband, Jamie Norman; brother, Mark and wife, Donna Hupman, all of Waynesboro; and niece, Melissa and husband, Brandon Whitesell, of Georgia. Also surviving her are nephews, Wayne and wife, Amanda Hupman, Bryan and wife, Amber Hupman, and Cody and wife, Alison Norman, all of Waynesboro; numerous great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her lifetime partner, Bill Robinson; and their dog, K-9 Rocky, of Charlottesville. Special thanks to the Heart and Vascular Surgeons, General Surgeons, and all the wonderful nurses from the fourth floor at the University of Virginia Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Monticello Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Greg Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Charlottesville, 1000 Cherry Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
