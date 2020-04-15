Kenneth Ray Martin, 64, of Bloomfield, N.J. departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1955, in Newark, N.J., to Samuel and Marion Martin. Heleaves to cherish his memories, the love of his life, June Jones of 45 years; one daughter, Tara Williams; two grandchildren, Wyndesha and Jehad Cooper; and one great-granddaughter, NylaJackson, all of Bloomfield, N.J. He also leaves behind his mother Marion Martin Palmyra Va.; one brother, Anthony Martin of Palmyra, Va.; two sisters, Joyce Bailey of Charlottesville, Va., and Linda Freeman of Newark, N.J., and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home, 4626 Cedar Lane Road, Kents Store, VA 23084.
