Lelia "Lee, Nanny" Jones Martin, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Hospice House-Hospice of the Piedmont with her beloved daughter, Pat, by her side. She was born February 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Lewis T. and Vernie M. Jones. Lee worked at Maupin's Service where she made many friends. She retired from Albemarle County Nutritional Service after many years. Known to her family as Nanny, she loved spending time with her grandson, M.D. and his family. Nanny was independant and on the go, she was often out visiting family and friends. Nanny loved all the four-legged family members, especially Little Man. She had a green thumb and enjoyed tending her yearly garden and canning all she could. Nanny loved to attend bluegrass shows and family celebrations. In addition to her parents, Lelia was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Martin; six brothers, Milton, Walter, Thomas, Robert, Franklin, and Carroll; and one sister, Hazel Lawson. Lelia is survived by her son, Calvin Martin and his wife, Kay, of Charlottesville; daughter, Patricia Shifflett and her husband, Nelson, of Palmyra; two grandsons, M.D. Shifflett (Heather); and Matthew Martin; five great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Michael, Colton, Cayden, and Patrick Shifflett; one sister, Lula Lamb; special friend, Mara Lawson; along with many extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Earlysville, Virginia with interment at Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Pastor Wendell Lamb will be officiating. The family will receive friends at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Earlysville on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice House and at home caregivers, her daughter, Pat and son-in-law, Nelson, Lois and Lisa for their wonderful care and support given. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
