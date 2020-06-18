Raymond Roy Martin, 59, of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 30, 1961 in Charlottesville, a son of the late Marion Franklin and Ella Georgia (Marshall) Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Harland Martin and his namesake, Raymond Roy Martin. Raymond had worked as a truck driver for Payne Paving Company in Scottsville for over 22 years and he also worked for his son's plumbing business. He enjoyed cat fishing and floating on the James River, good music, and most of all spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Delores Lynn Martin; four children, Tasha Brogan (Roger), Marion Martin (Cassie), and his twins, Cody Martin (Jennifer) and Felisha Martin; five siblings, Betty Ann, Gladys, Ella, David, and Phyllis; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jackson, Thomas, Marshall, Harmony, Brooklyn, and Allison; three step-grandchildren, Brent, Hunter, and Brittany; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A private family graveside service will be conducted at Raymond's home on land that he had taken great joy in clearing and maintaining himself. Those desiring may pay their respects on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines and state mandates, please wear a face mask or cover and practice social distancing when coming to the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.