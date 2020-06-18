Raymond Roy Martin, 59, of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 30, 1961 in Charlottesville, a son of the late Marion Franklin and Ella Georgia (Marshall) Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Harland Martin and his namesake, Raymond Roy Martin. Raymond had worked as a truck driver for Payne Paving Company in Scottsville for over 22 years and he also worked for his son's plumbing business. He enjoyed cat fishing and floating on the James River, good music, and most of all spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Delores Lynn Martin; four children, Tasha Brogan (Roger), Marion Martin (Cassie), and his twins, Cody Martin (Jennifer) and Felisha Martin; five siblings, Betty Ann, Gladys, Ella, David, and Phyllis; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jackson, Thomas, Marshall, Harmony, Brooklyn, and Allison; three step-grandchildren, Brent, Hunter, and Brittany; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A private family graveside service will be conducted at Raymond's home on land that he had taken great joy in clearing and maintaining himself. Those desiring may pay their respects on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines and state mandates, please wear a face mask or cover and practice social distancing when coming to the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

