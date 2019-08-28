Samuel L. Martin Sr., 96, of Palmyra, Va., departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1923, in Palmyra, Va. to the late Richard and Martha Martin. Samuel leaves to cherish his memories, Marion Martin his wife of 73 years; two daughters, Joyce Bailey of Charlottesville, Va., and Linda Freeman of Newark, N.J.; three sons, Kenneth Martin of Bloomfield, N.J., Anthony Martin of Palmyra, Va., and an adopted son, Charles Smith of New York, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Christian Church, 733 South Boston Road, Palmyra, VA 22963, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2 p.m., with interment at the Martin family cemetery. The family will receive visitors and friends at the church one hour prior to the services. Sheridan Funeral Home, 4626 Cedar Lane Road, Kents Store, Va. is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.