Vivian Elizabeth Martin, 80, of Lovingston, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 19, 1939, in Nelson County, to the late James Osbern Sheffield and Novella Bryant Sheffield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Martin Sr. Vivian was a transport driver for the Nelson County School Systems and was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Lovingston. She is survived by her sons, Lawrence Edward Martin Jr. of Charlottesville, David Wayne Martin of Shipman, and Donnie Ray Martin of Lovingston; three sisters, Dolly May Bradley, Margie C. Ryder, and Alice Anne Carter; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Lovingston, with Pastor Bryan Painter and Pastor John Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434) 263-4097.
Most Popular
-
New substitute guidelines would pay teachers who cover a colleague's class
-
UVa alumni form team for The Basketball Tournament, partner with Hoops2o
-
Woldetensae’s 3-pointer lifts Virginia over North Carolina
-
Waller, Andre Jarrad
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.