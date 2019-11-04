Wanda Jane Ramsey Martin, 68, of Schuyler, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home with family. Wanda was born on October 21, 1951, in Charlottesville, a daughter of the late Juanita R. Dowell and Willie Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Martin Sr.; one sister, Carolyn F. Ramsey, as well as many other family members on both sides. Wanda retired from Rudy's Dry Cleaners after 25 years of service in 2014. Wanda committed her life to her family. She was a wife of 45 years and mother, grandmother and lucky great grandmother. She got to enjoy four new great-grandbabies before she passed. Survivors include three children, Laura Proffitt and husband, James, of Ruckersville, Robert Martin Jr. and wife, Brenda, of Scottsville, and Amanda Jenkins and husband, Buddy, of Ruckersville; five grandchildren, Tabatha Arbogast and husband, Bob Arbogast, Stephanie Proffitt, Devin Jenkins and girlfriend, Megan Fekishazy, Alexis Jenkins and fiancé, Dustin Forloines, and Chloe Martin; four great-grandbabies, Riley Jane Arbogast, Bryce Forloines, Noah Arbogast, and Peyton Jane Forloines; a brother, Eddie Ramsey and wife, Cindy, of Churchville; an aunt who was more like a sister, MaryAnne Bondaraunt of Staunton; sisters-in-law, Margaret Martin of Charlottesville, and Gladys Spencer of Kentucky; three brothers-in-law, Bland Martin and wife, Brenda, of Batesville, Donald McGann of Stuarts Draft, and David Lutton of Waynesboro; and "a shit ton" of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin McConnell and the entire Hospice of the Piedmont staff for their loving and compassionate care of Wanda in her last days. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Alberene Cemetery. Following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at the home of Margaret Shifflett Belew, 7071 Secretary Sand Road, Schuyler, VA 22969. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
