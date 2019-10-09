Larry Keith Martindale passed away on September 19, 2019. He was born on June 25, 1942, in Texarkana, Texas, and grew up in San Angelo, Texas. In 1963, Larry and his mother, Helen, packed up his Studebaker Lark and a small U-Haul trailer and headed to Virginia. They first lived in Alexandria with an uncle and his family. Soon after, Larry's sister, Wanda, joined them and they relocated to Arlington, Virginia. Though they moved a couple more times, the family stayed in Virginia. Larry worked for the same aerospace company for 40 years, finishing his career as a marketing executive. Upon his retirement, Larry moved to Charlottesville, Virginia to be close to his son, Jim, his daughter-in-law, Laura, and his three grandsons, Ben, Nick, and Zach. For the past 15 years, Larry was a fixture at local coffee shops and bookstores and had a wonderful group of friends with whom he met regularly. Almost every Sunday night, you could find Larry cooking up a storm for his family. He was a tremendous cook and loved to entertain. A celebration of Larry's wonderful life will be held this winter. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.