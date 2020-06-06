November 3, 1930 - May 19, 2020 Joaquin "Jack" was born in Caguas in the Central Mountains of Puerto Rico south of San Juan, son of Joaquin and Elvira Salano Martinez. He died peacefully at home in Charlottesville, at the age of 89. As a young man, he moved to the Bronx, New York, and worked at a jewelry store until drafted into the Marines in 1951 at age 20. After boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., he was sent to Korea in December as a member of Co. C, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment as a BAR rifleman. During his more than a year in-country, Jack survived brutal winter weather and two shrapnel wounds, the first in his right leg, the later one in his left leg. He recovered, went back on the line until his tour was over, and returned to the states with his two purple hearts. After three years in the Marines, he settled in Maryland working in the grocery business and raised a son, Joaquin, III, and a daughter, Linda Darlene until starting his own retail business with sister-in-law Polly Gadd in 1970. Six years later, the decision was made to add specialty tobaccos and premium cigars to the inventory and the business was incorporated as 'Tobacconist and Gifts". A second store was added a couple of years later. By the end of 1987, Jack and Polly decided to relocate the business to Charlottesville, Va., where the new 'Tobacconist and Gifts' opened April 15, 1988 in the Seminole Square Shopping Center. Jack will be remembered for pleasant conversations with the numerous customers who became his friends. We all salute you, Jack, for your service, your integrity, and a life well-lived. Semper Fi! Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903

