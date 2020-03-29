Dr. James Dunn Mason, Jr. was the son of James Dunn Mason and Sarah Hamilton Mason; grandson of Alexander donnas Hamilton, Cornelia Cocke Hamilton, James D. Mason and Martha Leigh Mason. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jeanne Walsh Mason and brother Alexander Hamilton Mason. He is survived by five children, Dr. Joseph T. Mason (Nancy),James D. Mason IV, Nancy M. Terrell (Jerry), William W. Mason (Beth), and Patrick H. Mason (Devlin). Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Sara P. Mason, Kate W.Mason, James D. Mason Elizabeth Mason, Bud Webb, James Webb, Cameron Terrell and Samantha Collins. He is also survived by sister, Sarah "Sally"Ayers (Charles) and great-grandchildren, Madelyn Webb, Jameson Webb and Rhett Schecter. He was educated in the Petersburg public school system and was valedictorian of the class of 1941 at PHS. He attended the University of Virginia and received his B.A. in 1948 and M.D. in 1951 He was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Raven Society, ODK leadership fraternity, the AOA honor medical society and Eli Banana. He was privileged to serve on the honor committee at UVA. After graduation, he trained at Boston University for two years, during which he met and married his soul mate Jeanne Walsh while she was training as a nurse at Faulkner Hospital. They returned to UVA for two more years of training in Internal Medicine and Hematology/Oncology before moving to Petersburg to join the practice of Mumford Yates, with whom enjoyed a great partnership. He was a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine and practiced for 45 years. He served as chief of staff for two terms at Petersburg General Hospital, later Southside Regional. He was a lifetime member of the American Medical Society and the American College of Physicians. He also served on the board of directors of the UVA Medical Alumni Association and on the board of trustees of the UVA Medical Alumni Foundation. During World War II, he served in the United States Army for 31 months. He was a rifleman in the 96th Infantry Division and received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for action in the invasion of Leyte in the Philippines, during which he was shot in the arm. Jimmy had a string Christian faith and was a founding member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder Emeritus, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. He was profoundly grateful to God for all the blessings he received on earth and trusted God's grace in eternity. He enjoyed most sports as an observer and participant. In 1941, he was the boys state tennis champion, and with his good friend Ed Clements, state doubles champion. He was not as proficient at golf but had a passion for the game, and was fortunate to play many of the world's great courses with his many good friends. After his retirement in 2000, he audited many courses at Richard Bland College. He also enjoyed playing bridge and poker with friends. He was a member of the Rotary Club, the YMCA, and the Country Club of Petersburg. He loved his family deeply and appreciated his love for them. He loved his in-laws just as much. All services are private at this time. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 Walnut Blvd, Petersburg, 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Most Popular
-
Grocery stores, retailers set aside senior shopping hours in response to COVID-19
-
Police charge Scottsville area man with work van, camper thefts
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
-
UPDATED: Northam cancels rest of school year: 'We're moving into a period of sacrifice'
-
Brown, Lucille M.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.