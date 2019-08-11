On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Craig W. Maupin, passed away at his home at the age of 49. He was born on October 21, 1969, in Charlottesville, Va., to Bill and Karen Maupin. He is also survived by a sister, Kristine Balasic; brother-in-law, Dan Balasic; niece, Grace Balasic; nephew, Luke Balasic; Grace's fiancé, Mac Mann from Burlington, N.C.; and his loving great aunts, Mary Lou Kuntz, Latrobe, Pa., and Mackie Maupin, Barboursville, Va. Craig contracted a debilitating illness at the age of 17, but was able to complete an on-line bachelor's degree with honors from Mary Baldwin University and an MBA from Marist College also with honors over a long period causing him much physical suffering. Craig was so kind, loved people, and was always wise beyond his years. Craig loved his family and especially enjoyed talking with them and always made everyone laugh with his jokes. He enjoyed looking at God's creation and would recognize the beauty of ordinary things that most people take for granted. He enjoyed playing the guitar, looking at wild animals in the yard, and fishing when he was able. Because of his keen intellect, he continued to study and was a master of many subjects. He knew his Lord and Savior intimately; therefore, he knew his eternal destiny would be in heaven to live forever without suffering and pain. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Teague Funeral Home, Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 2 p.m., with family greeting hour prior. Burial will immediately follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. A friend, Pastor Stephen VanValkenburg, will officiate at the funeral. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts for Craig can be given at www.ChristianAid.org, designated "In Memory of Craig Maupin". By phone contributions can be made "In Memory of Craig Maupin" at (434) 977-5650. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
