Ben Maupin Jr., 85, of North Garden, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 26, 1934, in Albemarle County, a son of the late Ben Maupin Sr. and Cosey Willie Lou (Jones) Maupin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Marie (Freeman) Maupin; three brothers, Bernard "Jinx", Jack, and Raymond Maupin; and a sister, Evelyn Moon. Ben retired from the former Frank Ix Company in Charlottesville as a Machinist. He had also worked for the railroad in Schuyler which carried soapstone from the quarries to the Alberene Soapstone plant. He was a longtime member of Alberene Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on tractors and other small engines and attending tractor shows. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include a son, David Allen Maupin and his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Linda Maupin Napier and husband, Tony; four grandchildren, Brandon Allen Maupin and his girlfriend, Ashley Roberts, Brooks Randal Maupin and his wife, Jessica Turpin Maupin, Crystal Michelle Tyree and her companion, Doug Cookenour, Samantha Dawn Tyree and her companion, Kenny Wyant; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin Allen Maupin, Elise Nicole Maupin, Abigail Cookenour, and Taylor, Kaylee, and Sophia Tyree; a sister, Mary "Flossie" Maupin Thomas; three sisters-in-law, Daisy Goolsby Maupin, Mary Freeman Rhodes, and Florence Jones Maupin; a brother-in-law, Fletcher Freeman and wife, Margie; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A special thanks to Mary Rhodes for being a Godsend with taking care of Ben and Phyllis throughout the years; to Steve Faircloth and his family for being good neighbors and watching out for Ben; and to Joan Tyree and family for their love and care. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral by Pastor Danny Maupin. Interment will follow in Alberene Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
