August 29, 1956 - Thursday, March 19, 2020 Elizabeth Craig Mawyer, 63, of Schuyler, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, 828 Front Street, Lovingston (434-263-4097).

