August 27, 1946 - Saturday, February 22, 2020 Warren McIntyre Mawyer, age 73, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 27, 1946, to the late Wilson Purcell Mawyer and Mildred Belew Mawyer, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wilson Purcell "Buddy" Mawyer Jr., and his sister, Nancy Mawyer Proffitt. He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 50 years. Margaret Anne Mawyer; his son, Jeffrey Gordon Mawyer of Charlottesville; a daughter, Kimberly Mooney Elliott and his favorite son-in-law, Scott Elliott of Bartlett, Tennessee: and two grandsons, Mitchell Chandler Mawyer of Charlottesville, and Taylor Scott Elliott of Bartlett. Tennessee. Other surviving relatives include a brother-in-law, Page Lee Beverley and his wife, Martha Beverley; a sister-in-law, Joan Beverley Carpenter and her husband, Jim Carpenter; a brother-in-law, Reeves "Cotton" Proffitt; his niece, Wanda Proffitt Hudson and her husband, Charles "Chuck" Hudson; his nephew, Hunter Lee Beverley; a nephew, Wilson Proffitt and his wife, Shirley Proffitt; a great niece and great nephew, along with a multitude of extended family members and friends. Warren was the founder, owner, and operator of Albemarle Refrigeration Service for more than 27 years, and Service Manager for Coca-Cola Bottling Works of Charlottesville for 20 years. Additionally, Warren was active in the Charlottesville community as a baseball coach for 15 years with Monticello Little League and a few years thereafter with the Charlottesville Babe Ruth League. Throughout his life, Warren was a faithful sports fan, showing unwavering support for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins. He was also a lifelong, avid supporter of his favorite team, the University of Virginia Cavaliers. He tirelessly supported UVa athletics through decades of football and basketball seasons, sometimes appearing in the stands and other times watching from the comfort of his home. Warren loved spending time on his CB radio, watching football, basketball, and baseball games, and fishing alongside his son, Jeffrey. His grandsons, Mitch and Taylor, were a constant source of laughter and enjoyment in his life. Many friends also provided comfort in his final months. The family extends a special thanks to Page Beverley and Joey Clements who were continuously by his side offering companionship and encouragement as his battle with cancer amplified. No matter where he went, Warren never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. The family extends their gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the staff at UVa Medical Center, The Colonnades, and Hospice of the Piedmont. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hopva.org . Flowers are welcome. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, Thursday February 27, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. Pastor Clay Marsh will officiate the funeral service, which will be held at Hill and Wood, Charlottesville, Friday February 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow immediately thereafter at Holly Memorial Gardens. Friends may share condolences with the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street Charlottesville, VA 22902
