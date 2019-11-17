The memorial for Arthur May will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 101 East Jefferson Street, Charlottesville, Va. A reception will follow at the church.
The memorial for Arthur May will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 101 East Jefferson Street, Charlottesville, Va. A reception will follow at the church.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.