Arthur "Art" William May Jr., 89, of Crozet, Va., died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Jamaica, N.Y., the son of Arthur W May Sr., and B. Louise May. Art served our country during the Korean War upon the naval destroyer USS Buck. He later earned a business degree from the University of Rochester and started his career in telecommunication sales with General Dynamics in Rochester, N.Y. Art's career took him and his family to Cherry Hill, N.J., back to Rochester, and then to Charlottesville as a sales director for Stromberg-Carlson, and later, Comdial. After retiring from Comdial, he co-founded Airflow Heating and Air in Charlottesville. Art loved all things about life - family, sports, building projects, car projects, electronics, motorcycle riding, traveling, laughing, celebrations, good deals, a good steak, and great company. He was an avid reader and never stopped learning. He was outgoing, a good conversationalist, and always the life of the party. He was more technologically savvy than many people half his age. He will be missed terribly by all that knew him. Art is survived by his daughter, Christine May Rasmussen; son-in-law, Mark Rasmussen; grandchildren, Eric and Cole Rasmussen; his brother, Robert May and wife, Dianne; his loving companion, Betty Edmondson; and many nieces, nephews, and their children. Art was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Zimmerman May; his sister, Barbara May Sandquist; and his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Kathryn Moeller May. A memorial service and celebration of Art's life is being planned for Saturday, November 30, 2019. Location and time TBD. Please email Christine.rasmussen@gmail.com to be updated as details become available. Condolences may be sent to his family @ www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.