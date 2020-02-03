William Marshall Mayo III, 76, of Earlysville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1943, in Charlottesville, Va., son of the late Mary Lockridge Mayo and William Marshall Mayo Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Mayo Harris. He met his loving wife, Audrey Marie Allen in 8th grade in Charlottesville, Va. Bill graduated from Virginia Episcopal School, and attended The University of Virginia School of Engineering. After marriage to Audrey, they moved to Barrington, Ill. and then Atlanta, Ga., where they began their own successful manufacturing business. Retiring to Earlysville, Va. in 2001, Bill enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, reading, puttering around the house and riding his Kawasaki Mule around the farm. His wife Audrey and his loving daughters, Jennifer Allen Mayo Sawicki (ex-husband, Mark Joseph Mayo Sawicki) of Earlysville, Va., and Mary Katherine Carr (Matthew Eric Carr); along with his grandchildren, Marshall Edward Carr and Merritt Allen Carr, of Atlanta, Ga. were his pride and joy. Survivors include his nephews, David Marshall Detamore (Katherine Wray Detamore) of Midlothian, Va. and William Stanley Detamore Jr. of Rockland, Maine. The family would like to thank The University of Virginia Medical Center and the Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org) for their dedicated care and kindness. A private memorial reception is being planned for family and friends in honor of Bill.
Breaking
Mayo III, William Marshall
To plant a tree in memory of William Mayo, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.