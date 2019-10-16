Frank Burnley Mayo Jr., 78, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on October 8, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Frank and Anne Mae Mayo. He was preceded in death by his wife, June Elizabeth, of 48 years, and survived by his four children, Bonnie Titus and husband, Paul, Donna Carter, Frank (Scott) Mayo III and wife, Sarah, and Stuart Mayo; niece, Karen Zurita-Prout, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Frank attended Albermarle High School and retired from the U.S. Navy having served his country honorably for over 20 years. A career Lithographer, he was also a Vietnam Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 74, always supporting multiple veteran organizations. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Navy-Marine Corps. Relief Society or the American Legion Post 74. Teague Funeral Home is assisting the family.
