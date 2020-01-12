Jane Loving Bowling Mays passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Jane was the only child of H. David Bowling and Margaret Adams Bowling. She is survived by her daughter, Michele M. Campbell and her husband, Rodney K. Campbell; also special cousin, Sarah U. Burnett and special friend, Marsha H. Ponton. Jane will be remembered as an educator, having taught public school for 35 years. Following retirement, she served on the Nelson County School Board. Additionally she founded, owned, and operated several businesses. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Woodland Baptist Church, Colleen, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to the Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, Arrington, Va. or to Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, Lovingston, Va. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
Mays, Jane Loving Bowling
