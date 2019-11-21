Bonnie Faye McCauley, 51, of Crozet, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She is survived by her father, John W. Ward Jr.; mother, Ruth Helen Ward; husband, Mike Huffman; sister, Doris Ann Gibson and her husband, Eddie; nephews, Wesley Gibson and his fiance, Brittany; Brandon Ward and his wife, Becca; numerious uncles, aunts and cousins. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23 , 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va.
