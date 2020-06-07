October 19, 1947 - May 31, 2020 Linda Ann McCauley, 72, of Gladstone, Va., passed away at her home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born on October 19, 1947, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of Charles Douglas Gentry Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Kirby, who preceded her. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Kelly Ray Jackson; two brothers, Charles Douglas Gentry Jr. and Edward Gentry; and two sisters, Annie Megginson and Sarah Bailey. Linda loved working in her flower beds and spending time with her large family. She was a caregiver for the elderly for over 40 years and loved everyone she cared for. Linda is survived by her husband, William McCauley, of Buckingham, Va.; daughters, Pamela Lindsay and her husband, Rickey Lindsay, of Richmond, Va., Cynthia Mull of Louisa, Va., and Tina McCauley and her husband, William "Mann" McCauley, of Buckingham, Va.; stepdaughters, Christine McCarty and her husband, Jimbo McCarty, of Stephen City, Va., and Elizabeth Wright and her husband, James "Gonzo" Wright, of Front Royal, Va.; grandchildren, David Lindsay and his wife, Amanda, of Richmond, Va., Amanda "Mandy Girl" Lindsay, of Richmond, Va., Justin and Kaitlyn Mull of Louisa, Va., Tiffany Lewis of Bristol, Tenn., Dustin Lewis of Buckingham, Va., Kayla Sullivan of Bristol, Tenn., Lloyd Ford, Chrystal Ray, and Amanda Goodwin of Richmond, Va., Brittany Goodwin of N.C., Melinda McCauley, Shelby Wright, Jimmy Lee McCarty, Bo McCarty, and James Wright Jr.; her brothers, Mike Gentry and his wife, Donna, of Stuarts Draft, Va., Douglas Gentry and his wife, Caroline, of Ruckersville, Va., and Teddy Gentry and his wife, Diane, of Louisa, Va.; sisters, Margaret Harmon and her husband, Arthur, of Fluvanna County, Va., and Pat Woolford of Charlottesville, Va.; and seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jayce, and Jayden Owens of Bristol, Tenn., JulieAnna Richmond, also of Bristol, Tenn., Nate Moore of Richmond, Delilah and Coleson Smelser of Front Royal, Va., and several nieces, nephews and many other beloved family members. We want to give special thanks to her best friends, Betty Jo Hensley and her husband, Johnny, of Batesville, Va., also Sandra McDaniels and husband, Tim, of Nelson County, Va. Both have showed her love and devotion through the years. She loved you all deeply. A special niece, Vicki Ray, was like another daughter. Also, her doctor, John Leiner for giving her the best of care. The Trauma Unit at UVA, thank you for taking such good care of her. Hill and Wood Funeral Home will hold viewings by appointment Monday, June 8, 2020 and Tuesday, June 9, 2020 so please call ahead of time to schedule. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Mt. Ed Baptist Church in Batesville, Va. with Pastor Ron Nickell officiating. Pallbearers will be son-in-law, William "Mann" McCauley; grandson, Dustin Lewis; son-in-law, Rickey Lindsay; grandson, David Lindsay; grandson, Justin Mull; and best friend, David Ripley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the McCauley Family, 1001 Austin's Road, Gladstone, VA 24553. Condolences may be shared with the family at hillandwood.com.
