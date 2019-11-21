Lawrence McClendon, formerly of Dade City, Fla., transitioned on November 13, 2019 at the Hospice House in Charlottesville, Va. Mr. McClendon was born on September 20, 1931, in Twin Lake, Fla., to the late Monroe and Victoria McClendon. Lawrence was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. Lawrence worked across many industries and with the encouragement of a former employer, he became an entrepreneur in the mid-1970's when he started McClendon Harvesting along with his wife, Ethel. He faithfully served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, as a Sunday School teacher, and on the Finance Committee at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Dade City, Fla. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Ethel Mae Henry McClendon, his parents, and his six siblings. He is survived by his loving and devoted son and daughter, Charles F. McClendon (Tonya) of Powder Springs, Ga., and Denise McClendon Harris (Dr. Ira) of Crozet, Va.; two stepdaughters, Yvonne Arnold (Claude) of Powder Springs, Ga.; Mara Henry of Tampa, Fla.; six grandchildren, one step-grandson, two great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service following at 12 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 14549 8th Street, Dade City, FL 33525. Interment with military honors will be immediately following at Floral Memory Gardens, Dade City, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lawrence's name can be made to Hospice House (www.hopva.org/give).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.