Hansford Omohundro "Mac" McCormick, 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Hospice of the Piedmont House. His loving family was by his side. Born on October 25, 1929, in Glendower, Virginia, he was the son of the late Emmett M. McCormick and Fanny Staples McCormick. Preceding him in death was his stepmother, Irena Norvelle McCormick; sister, Kathryn M. Baldridge; brothers, Emmett "Brack" McCormick, Thomas S. McCormick Sr., and Franklin L. McCormick; stepbrothers, Augustus "Gus" Norvelle, Fred T. Norvelle, Leroy A. Norvelle, and Alwyn Norvelle; and stepsister, Helen Mallary. Hansford loved his family and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jennie; his two daughters, Jennie Lynn Casaday (Billy) and Karen McCormick Schnell (Brett); as well as four grandchildren, Ashely Hargrove and family, Kate Casaday and family, Megan Schnell, and Kaitlyn "Katie" Schnell; and his brother, Francis "Jack" McCormick (Shirley). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Hansford proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from Martha Jefferson Hospital in 1991. He was a proud member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Monticello 97 Lodge. The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mount View Baptist Church in Charlottesville, with Pastor Bob Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the helpful staff at Hospice of the Piedmont and special thanks to the family and friends that visited with him at Hospice House. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
