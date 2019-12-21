Ola Virginia McDaniel, of Barboursville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Albemarle County on November 23, 1931, to the late Jessie Franklin and Minnie Ola Powell McDaniel. She was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson McDaniel. She was a farmer in Albemarle County managing her farm her adult lifetime. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her brother, Forrest McDaniel; nephews, Gary McDaniel and wife, Linda, Russell McDaniel and wife, Donna, Kelvin McDaniel and wife, Debbie, Jonathon McDaniel and wife, Katie; niece, Sherry Jo Rhodes and husband, L.E.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special caregiver, Jennifer Marrs and a special friend, Butch Collier. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the McDaniel Family Cemetery on Jessies Lane, Charlottesville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Stony Point Ruritan Club, 2835 Watts Passage, Charlottesville, Va. 22911. The family would like to express thanks to New Century Hospice for their care of Jinny during her time of need. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Century Hospice at 941 Glenwood Station Ln STE 204, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
McDaniel, Ola Virginia
