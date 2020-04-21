May 30, 1926 - Friday, April 17, 2020 Lois J. McDonald, 93, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at RoseWood Village in Charlottesville. Alzheimer's had robbed her of the activities which filled her life teaching, swimming, coaching, performing dance in numerous musicals in Sun City West, Ariz. and spending time with her grandchildren. She modeled a DIY attitude that lives on in her survivors, daughters, Jill, Leslie and Kay and her husband, Pat (Humes); son, Kim; grandchildren, Lindsay, Erica, Conor, Hayden, Chiara and Teix; and greatchildren, Ellie, Archie and Adrian. Lois was an avid reader, athlete and curious learner which led naturally to her career as an educator in fitness. Her final act of educating was the donation of her body for scientific research. Her family thanks her wonderful private caregivers, the staff at RoseWood for their compassionate care and Hospice of the Piedmont for their support. A memorial page celebrating her life will be posted on Facebook in the near future for all to contribute.

