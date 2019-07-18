Hershel Lafayette McDorman, 77, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born January 18, 1942 in Rockingham County, Va., son of the late Olin McDorman and Catherine Roadcap McDorman. Hershel is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mildred "Millie" Stalter McDorman; daughter, Terra Detamore (Eddie); god-grandchildren, Haley Powell (aka "Sweetheart" or "Darlin"), Andrew Birckhead, and Morgan Courtney; and many close nieces, nephews, family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Hershel was preceded in death by his brothers, O.S. McDorman, Robert McDorman, Denver McDorman; and his sister, Mary Alice McDorman. Hershel was a truck driver for many years for Merchant Grocery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ruckersville Community Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Hawkins and Pastor David Kingrea officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
