January 12, 1978 - June 11, 2020 Carrie Leigh McGhee, 42 of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on January 12, 1978, the daughter of the late Sheila Leake. In addition to her mother, Carrie was preceded in death by her brother, Todd Lamm and grandparents, John and Georgia Leake. Carrie is survived by her fiancé, Christopher Sims; her father, Robert McGhee and his wife, Marilyn McGhee; two loving children, Alexander Loving and Ariana Morris; Ariana's father, Harold Morris; an adoring granddaughter, Amirah Loving; stepsister, Tamara Napier; and two uncles, John Leake and Patrick Leake. Carrie was a devoted mother, grandmother, fiancée and dear friend. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Covenant Church of God, 1025 Rio Rd. East, Charlottesville, Va. A celebration of life gathering will directly follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to Carrie's children at this time. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. 108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA

