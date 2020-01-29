David E. McGowin, 56, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1963. David is survived by three sisters and a brother. He is also survived by his partner, John Mawyer; and his beloved dog, Walker. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 119 Caroline St., Orange, Va.

