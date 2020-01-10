Mary Agnes McKenzie passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born on August 6, 1928 in Olton, Texas to Benjamin Oliver Mudd and Annie Sallie (Herring) Mudd. She excelled in her academics and career. She earned a BA from N TX State U, and an MLS from Catholic U. She was one of the editors for Library of Congress Bulletin, Head of the Connecticut College Library, Executive Director of the New England Library Assn., and Acting Director for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Library. After her retirement, she enjoyed a year long trip visiting several countries in Europe. She loved books, nature and music. She was predeceased by her husband, Terence J. McKenzie; her sisters and brothers, Lillian, Julia, Ben, and Steve. She is survived by her loving son, Eric and his wife, Grace; her grandsons, Dylan, Justin and his wife, Winnie. She will be greatly missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.