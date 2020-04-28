Steven McKinney-Shipman departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at age 71. He is survived by his beloved husband, Robert B. McKinney, after an informal relationship of over 20 years, and a formal one of almost six years; three adored Siamese cats; his mother-in-law, Gladys Blankenship; and many friends and coworkers who will surely miss his wit, breadth of knowledge, and love of life. He is also survived by his mother and two siblings. While a nurse by profession, his love of knowledge had led him in recent years to explore astronomy, Egyptology and other fields of archeology, classic movies, gemology, and other interests too many to list. He will surely be mourned for the light to which he brought to this often-lonely world. To end, these are Bob's wedding vows to Steve on July 18, 2014: "Today is the culmination of a dream deferred; a dream that we, as we were coming of age, that we didn't dare not dream. As the years passed, we lived our lives separately and didn't meet until 17 years ago. As we began to know each other, we found compatibility and that certain spark and, most importantly, gave each other respect. Sooner than expected, that spark turned into love, and we each made sure that our love was real, and not an illusion. Now 17 years later, after merging our lives together by private vows, surviving both the good and the bad, sickness and health, now are taking the step that we would have taken so long ago if it had been allowed us, in order to make our private commitment public. While I doubt that anyone could doubt my commitment to you, I make here again to you and in front of these witnesses this vow: grow old along with me; the best is yet to come." The almost six years were too short, yet I cannot complain that they were not full of joy and happiness. Memorial services will be announced at a later time.
Most Popular
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Denby, Ty Elliott
-
Northam outlines Virginia's plan for emerging from pandemic
-
UVa athletics department unveils new brand identity, logos
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.