Phyllis Marie Crosby McMinimy, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away at age 86, on October 13, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1933, to Ray and Fannie Crosby in Ashland, Kansas and grew up in that small and nurturing community. She attended the College of Emporia, marrying her Ashland high school sweetheart Vernon in 1952. They were happily married for the next 64 years until his death in 2016. She provided a loving home for their four children as his career took them to urban areas across the country and to Geneva Switzerland, moving to Charlottesville in 1992. Wherever they went Phyllis created a network of dear friends, exhibiting her generous heart and spirit of hospitality. Family and church were of central importance in her life. Her other interests included an appreciation of art, a talent for gardening, and her love of dogs and antiques. Throughout her life she was active in the Presbyterian Church including First Presbyterian in Charlottesville. She received the Presbyterian Women Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her PW work and served as Moderator of the Presbytery of the James PW Coordinating Team in 2007. She is survived by her siblings, Doris (Marvin) Headley, Ruth (Max) Amos, and Don (Marlene) Crosby; her children, Linda (Walt Smiley), Mark (Gretchen), Doug (Susan Ackerman), and Paul (Beth); 12 grandchildren, Stephen (Sarah), Mitchell, and Jonathan Smiley, Chris, Jeffery, Jack, Rachael, Caroline, Wesley (Camila), Sarah, Jocelyn and William McMinimy; and two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Emma Smiley. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park Street, Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian, Presbyterian Women.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.