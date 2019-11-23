James Francis McNeil Jr., 80, of Stanardsville, Va. passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Renaissance. He was born on March 23, 1939 in Washington, D. C. to the late James Francis McNeil and Eleanor Earle Morris McNeil. He is survived by two cousins, Janie Breeden and Oliver Morris; and many relatives. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. C. C. Kurtz officiating.
