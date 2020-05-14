Charlotte Virginia McQuade (nee Parker) Charlotte Virginia McQuade (nee Parker) of Kents Store, Virginia, passed away on May 11, 2020, due to natural causes at the age of 97. Charlotte was born in 1923, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Christine and Harold Parker. She had two brothers, Harold and Douglas, and one sister, Dolly, all of whom predeceased her. Charlotte graduated from The College of William & Mary and later received her Masters in Education from C.W. Post College in Brookville, New York. Charlotte was a woman of many passions. Foremost was teaching, especially of the handicapped, and later in her career, gifted children. She loved music, both playing (piano) and enjoying it. After her retirement, she took great joy in gardening and caring for her property in Kents Store. Charlotte married David Allan McQuade on June 8, 1949, whom she met at William & Mary. David passed away in 2000. Charlotte had four children, all sons, Michael, Patric, Terrence (Alice) and Stephen (Susan). As a long-time friend of the family said upon hearing of Charlotte's passing, "She survived five rough men with grace." Charlotte leaves her four sons as well as six grandchildren, David, Daniel, Erin, Sean, Rachel, and Sarah, and a great-granddaughter, Glayden.

