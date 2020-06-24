Roshelle Denise Howard Carter McQueen, 48, departed this earth on Thursday June 18, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. Roshelle was born on January 7, 1972, in Charlottesville, Va. to Linza Turner Reaves and Ronald Reaves. In 2007, Roshelle relocated to High Point, N.C., where shortly after she met and married her soulmate, William McQueen. Roshelle was a highly skilled CNA who worked at the Avante nursing home in Thomasville, N.C. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and loved picnics at the Oak Hollow lake. She leaves behind her father, Ronald Reaves; her loving husband, William McQueen; five brothers; one sister; 11 devoting children; two step-children; 16 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
