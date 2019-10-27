Frances Bibb Meadors, 91, of Charlottesville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1928, to the late Horace Macon Bibb and Lelia Mae Scoggins Bibb. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George S. Meadors and their son, Karl S. Meadors. She is survived by her children, L. Wayne Harding, Glenda Thomas, and Clay Meadors and his wife, Ashley, along with grandsons, Daniel, Jacob, and Benjamin Meadors. She was a wonderful mother and provider for her family. Although she faced many struggles in her life, she always remained kind and loving. A funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville. A visitation will follow. Burial will be private. Flowers are welcome, however those wishing to do so may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
