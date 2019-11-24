Betty Sheler Meadows 80, of Stanardsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 22, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was the daughter of the late Clark Edward Sheler and Bessie Breeden Sheler. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ida "Peachy" Morris. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Robert "JR" Meadows; three children, Marsha Gail Meadows and husband, Harold G. Shifflett, Rodney Van Meadows and wife, Tammy Audia, and Clark Edwin Meadows; eight grandchildren, Amanda Causey, Daniel Mimms, Morgan Meadows, Sadie Meadows, Madeline Audia, Anna Black, Brandan Hartman and Nicole Harlow; four great-grandchildren, Keaton Causey, Liliana Mimms, Jillian Harlow and Davis Harlow; brother, Leonard "Booster" Sheler; and four sisters, Nettie Collier, JoAnn Whitten, Mary Pace, and Trina Dorner. She was employed by Comdial for 24 years when she retired and started her next career as a teacher's aide for Greene County School System and a caregiver to so many. She loved cooking, watching her many hummingbirds and fishing whenever she could. She had a heart as big as Texas and you never left her home hungry. When she wasn't taking care of her family you might find her traveling the roads with her best friends, Phyllis Cason and Judy Howell. They would also like to give a special thankyou to Legacy Hospice for all the care and support they provided. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with interment at Middle River Pentecostal Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contribution may be made to Middle River Pentecostal Church Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 421, Stanardsville, VA 22973.
