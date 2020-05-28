October 27, 1955 - Saturday, May 23, 2020 James "Jim" Edward Meek, 64, of Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Kings Daughters Community Health & Rehab. Mr. Meek was born on October 27, 1955 in Staunton, a son of Robert M. Meek and the late Margaret Desire (Boggs) Meek. In addition to his mother, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Charles L. Meek. Surviving in addition to his father of Crimora, is a brother, Robert (Mike) Meek Jr and his wife, Sheila of Waynesboro; two sisters, Vickie Lam and her husband, Donnie of Crimora, and Amerylis Roberts and her husband, Scott of Stuarts Draft; nieces and nephews, Bridgette Palmer, Ashlyn Soulsby, Dustin Meek, Heather Wilson (Mark), Chuck Roberts (Brandie), Danette Rogers, Donnie Lam, Jr (Sarah), Deric Lam (Tabitha), Duane Lam (Joni); great nieces and nephews, Corey, Anna, Leia, Hayden, Chase, Teagan, Austin, Max, Andrew, Kinley, Kace, Charity, Berea, Kylee, and Rowan. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Mount Moriah United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4492 Garth Road, White Hall, Virginia, by the Rev. William F. Trice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glovier Memorial United Methodist Church, 688 Highland Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Hospice of the Shenandoah c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. The family would like to send a special Thank You to the caring staff at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab and the Hospice of the Shenandoah. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be express to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
