Stephen Byrd Meeker, age 63, passed away at his home on June 25, 2019. Steve was born in Farmville, Virginia, on April 20, 1956, to Richard Kilburn Meeker and Barbara Southern Meeker. Stephen grew up in upstate New York (Potsdam and Oneonta) and was an avid member of the Boy Scouts, where he developed his aptitude for woodworking and his love of nature. Stephen and his brother, Philip were adopted by his mother's sister, Jean Southern Lindsay and her husband, Walt Lindsay, of Charlottesville, Virginia. Steve attended Walker Junior High and Lane High School. He then went for training in the fields of welding and electrical mechanics. After leaving school, Steve pursued his passion for motorcycles in Daytona, Florida enjoying his Ducati and his Norton. In more recent years, Steve's talent for stone and steel sculpture as well as woodworking led to the establishment of Steve's Sculptures (AKA Byrd Enterprises). Steve's work in stone, steel and wood could always be seen outside his studio on State Highway 29 . His whimsical sculptures brought joy to many passersby. He also created many enduring landmarks, which can be found throughout Nelson County and the surrounding area. Most notable are a stone relief map of Nelson County in the County courthouse and the Welcome to Nelson County stone markers on State Highway 29. Steve has left us much of his beautiful art to enjoy in his remembrance. May he now rest in peace. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Richard K. Meeker and mother, Barbara Southern Meeker who died tragically in 1968 in an automobile accident. Steve was also preceded in death by his uncle, George Walton Lindsay and his uncle, Robert G. Meeker. He is survived by his brother, Philip; his Aunt Jean Southern Lindsay; as well as cousins, Ky and Clark Lindsay, and David, Robert and Jay Meeker. A memorial service to honor Steve and his art will be held at his shop on Davis Creek. Date TBD. All Donations to Steve's Memory should be made to Almost Home Pet Shelter. 29 Stagebridge Rd, Lovingston, VA 22949, (434)263-7722. Please enjoy more of Steve's art on his Facebook page at Steve Meeker Sculptures. https://www.facebook.com/steves.sculptures
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.