Edna Lucille Melton, 92, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Gladys Chisholm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben M. Melton; her parents; and her sister, Betty Stokes. Lucille retired from Montgomery Ward which was in downtown Charlottesville, and after retirement she worked for Brown's Gift Shop. She was a member of the Senior Center where she enjoyed line dancing, serving lunches and working the yard sales. She was a 50 years plus member of First Presbyterian Church. Lucille loved animals particularly her cats. She enjoyed reading, gardening and tending to her flowers. She loved to travel with her family, sisters-in-law and friends. She is survived by her sons, Steve (Marie) and Douglas (Lyn); her brother, Charles Chisholm (Phyllis); grandchildren, Jason, Brad, Ryan Melton, Ashley Johnson and Bethany Taylor; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, including Pat Cobb and Jan Stokes; and nephew, Michael Chisholm. The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Heritage Inn for her care during the past five years. A family graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, 11 a.m. at Monticello Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Rd W., STE 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St., Charlottesville, VA 22902 Condolences may be left for the family at hillandwood.com.
