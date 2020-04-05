June 6, 1937 - Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Florence Haislip Melton "Flo", 82, of Palmyra, Va., passed away on March 31, 2020, at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on June 6, 1937, in Fluvanna County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Rennie and Northy Ann Haislip. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Peyton Melton, her husband William Peyton Melton, a sister Jane Thacker, and a brother Ed Haislip. Florence was a member of Bybee's Road Baptist Church. She was involved in the Children's Ministry when her children were young and served on other committees. In most recent years she was active in the Bybee's Women's Club. She was employed at E.W. Thomas' Grocery or "the Store" as she called it for over 25 years. Later in life she was co-owner of the Fork Union Tastee Freeze and the Fork Union Village Restaurant where she made the best light rolls and special dishes. Her light rolls were famous all over the community. In her recent years, Florence was still making light rolls and banana bread and delivering them to her family and friends. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Her hobbies included clipping coupons and finding the best shopping deals. She is survived by two daughters, Pam McDonald (Eddie) and Teresa Gentry (Greg); four grandchildren, Mandy Claytor (Michael), Leslie Carter (Leighton), Billy Gentry (Miranda), and Kenny Gentry; six great-grandchildren, Darcy, Connor, Carly, Bailey, Trevor and Cassi; and her siblings, Margaret Digges, Francis Baker, Alice Bolling, Karlen Layne, and Bill Haislip; and many special nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband in a private family service, at Bybee Road Baptist Church. Special thanks to the Fluvanna County Rescue Squad and the doctors and staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to a Fluvanna Food Pantry or Bybee's Road Baptist Church at 4989 Bybees Church Rd, Troy, VA 22974.
Most Popular
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order until June 10; 25 deaths, 1,020 infected with COVID-19 in Virginia
-
Trump approves disaster declaration for commonwealth; 1,706 cases, 41 deaths of COVID-19 reported in Va.
-
What outdoor physical activity is allowed under Virginia’s stay-at-home order?
-
UVa to open new hospital tower early to boost capacity
-
UPDATED: Charlottesville area sees first death from COVID-19; local confirmed cases increase
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.