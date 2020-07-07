Yvonne Sue Mesa, 57, of Gordonsville, formerly of Centreville, Md., died on April 3, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on July 23, 1962, in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of the late Anna Sue Holley and Bobby R. Warburton. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Scott A. Warburton and David L. Warburton. Yvonne worked in the cafeteria at Centreville Middle School in Maryland. She is survived by her two sons, Joshua A. Mesa and Kyle M. Mesa, and a host of other friends and relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery, 10200, Louisa Road, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Mesa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries