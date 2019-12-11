Patricia Carolyn Walker Michie, 72, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at UVA Hospital. Carolyn was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 1, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Percy Charles Walker and Evelyn Meredith Walker. Carolyn is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 54 years, Robert Kinloch Michie; two daughters, Lorie Michie Hackney, Susan Kinloch Michie, both of Charlottesville; and one granddaughter, Taylar Kinloch Hackney, who was one of the great joys of her life. Also surviving are her sister, Sandra Walker Riddle, and her husband, Jim; and her brother, Michael E. Walker, and his wife, Carol, of Troy, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Martha Michie Tanner of Midlothian, Va.; two nieces; and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carrie Atkins Walker; and her favorite aunt, Mary H. Walker. Carolyn was a Fluvanna High School graduate. She attended PVCC and Virginia Tech, where she studied Business Law, Accounting and Construction Transportation Management. She also studied Art under John Bevilacker. She was co-founder of Michie Contracting Corp. and served as its President for 50 years. During this time, she sat on many construction panels whose focus was women in construction. Also, she served on the Board of the Virginia Space Foundation. She was a long time member of Christ Episcopal Church in Charlottesville, Va. Her favorite pastime was creating art works for her family and friends, and especially loved working on projects with her granddaughter. When others needed help with a project, Carolyn was always interested and lent a helping hand. She was also an avid collector of works of art. She loved spending time at the ocean and taking trips to the mountains. While she was a lady of many talents, her greatest accomplishments were as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a great cook and gardener. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. A funeral service in celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hill and Wood Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.