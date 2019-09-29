Thomas Johnson Michie, attorney and former state legislator, died on August 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Jefferson Area Board for Aging.
